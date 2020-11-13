Mumbai: Juhi Chawla turns a year older today.

Juhi won the title of Miss India in 1984 before appearing in films. She started her career in Hindi films with the 1986 film Sultanate, although the film was a flop at the box office.

She then turned to the South Indian film industry. After featuring in a few films there, Juhi returned to Hindi cinema again.

Juhi got her first big break in the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Aamir Khan which proved to be a hit. After this, Juhi appeared in the 1990 film Pratibandh. In 1992, she did the film Bol Radha Bol opposite Rishi Kapoor.

Juhi has given three hit films Aaina, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke and Darr one after the other. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke is considered to be the best performance of Juhi’s career. Most of Juhi’s films were hits between 1990 and 1999.

Shahrukh Khan and Juhi were also well received by the audience. After Darr, she again appeared in the film Duplicate with Shah Rukh. The film could not do anything special at the box office but Shah Rukh and Juhi’s pair was well received by the audience. She also managed to make fans laugh with her flirtatious acts.

Juhi married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. The couple has two children. In an interview, Juhi revealed that their daughter Jhanvi wants to be a writer, instead of joining films

“At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway,” Juhi said when asked how Jay wooed her.

She is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders along with her husband and Shah Rukh.