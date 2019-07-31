Mumbai: ‘Kabir Singh’ actress Kiara Advani turns 27 today.

Born 31 July 1992, Kiara is one of the most promising actors in the Hindi film industry. She was also seen in the movie ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and the Netflix series ‘Lust Stories’.

She made her Telugu film debut with the political drama ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ which ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

On her birthday, let us know some interesting facts about her:

Advani changed her first name to Kiara prior to the release of her first film, ‘Fugly’ and it was Bhaijaan Salman Khan who changed her name.

Her name ‘Kiara’ was taken from the movie ‘Anjana Anjani’ where Priyanka Chopra’s character was addressed by the same name.

Kiara’s best friend is Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani. Both Kiara and Isha are childhood buddies.

Kiara is the grand-niece of actor Saeed Jaffrey and the great-granddaughter of actor Ashok Kumar.

On the film front, Kiara is part of movies like ‘Good News’, ‘Shershaah’ and the remake of ‘Kanchana’.

She will also play the real-life character of Dimple Cheema opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Vishnuvardhan’s ‘Shershaah’, a biopic based on Vikram Batra—and star as the titular protagonist in Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta’s directorial debut—the coming-of-age dramedy ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’.

PNN/Agencies