Mumbai: This beauty made her debut alongside Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra. She hasn’t appeared in any film since 2015, but continues to make headlines for her personal life.

This beauty is none other than Mugdha Godse, who has worked in films like Fashion and Heroine. The actress turns 39 on Saturday.

Mugdha was a semi-finalist in Miss India 2004 and has often been in the news more for her personal life than her professional achievements.

For the past 12 years, Mugdha Godse has been in a live-in relationship with actor Rahul Dev, who is 18 years older than her. She also remains in the spotlight for her outspoken personality.

Born July 26, 1986, in Pune, Mugdha began her career in modelling and won the Miss Gladrags Mega Model title in 2002.

Mugdha has never hesitated to accept her relationship with Rahul Dev. The couple has completely ignored the age gap and is often seen openly expressing their love.

Their chemistry is not just off-screen; they have also appeared together in several projects.

Apart from being an actress and model, Mugdha is a fitness enthusiast. She is quite active on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her workout sessions and healthy lifestyle.