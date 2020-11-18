Chennai: Today is the birthday of the gorgeous Nayanthara, who has left an imprint of her acting skills in many brilliant films like Imaikka Nodigal, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and Jai Simha among others. Nayanthara is counted among South’s highest paid actresses.

She carved a niche for herself in the industry in a short span of time. In 2003, she started her acting career with a Malayalam film and also has featured in other languages ​​including Tamil and Telugu. She is one of the most sought after actress down south.

However, along with fame, come controversies. On her birthday, let us have a look into her controversial life.

Did you know that Nayanthara never wanted to become an actress? Along with her studies, she used to do part time modeling. A director spotted her and gave her a big break and since then there has been no looking back for the evergreen actress.

Talking of her personal life, Nayanthara is not married yet. According to the news, Nayanthara is in a relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. But, there was a time when there were media discussions of her relationship with Prabhudeva.

There were reports that Prabhudeva was seeing Nayanthara though he was married. Reports also suggested that Prabhudeva had secretly married Nayanthara in a temple. However, the two drifted apart with time. It is said that Prabhu Deva’s marriage ended due to his affair with Nayanthara.

There was a lot of controversy over Nayanthara’s lip-lock with Tamil actor. A picture of the two kissing each other went viral. It is said the two were also in a secret relationship.

Working with Shah Rukh Khan is a dream come true for all actresses. But do you know Nayanthara has refused to work in Shah Rukh’s film. She was supposed to do an item number but Nayanthara refused to do the item song in the superhit film Chennai Express.

Well, the reason for her quitting the movie was not SRK or director Rohit Shetty. But, it was Prabhudeva who was choreographing the item number. There were also reports that she demanded a huge sum which the producers refused.

Nayanthara was also in the news for leaving Christianity in 2011 and adopting Hinduism in the Arya Samaj temple.

