Mumbai: Hindi film actor Pankaj Tripathi turns a year older today.

He has flaunted his best acting in many Hindi films and web series. He has portrayed many characters on the screen that have been well appreciated by the audience. Pankaj is a well-known face of Hindi film industry today, but there was a time when he had to struggle a lot.

On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you some interesting facts related to his life.

Pankaj was born in Belsand village of Gopalganj district of Bihar. He started his acting with small plays in the village. He used to play the role of a girl in his village’s natak and was well liked by the audience. After growing up, Pankaj worked in a hotel at night and used to do theatre in the morning. He did this for about two years. Pankaj’s father did not even give him money to learn acting.

Pankaj did his graduation in Hindi. He was very active in politics while in college. He was a part of ABVP, a student organization of the BJP. Pankaj also had to go to jail while studying in college. He was once a part of his college students’ movement, due to which he had to stay in jail for about a week.

Pankaj started his acting journey mainly from the National School of Drama (NSD).

Pankaj completed his acting studies from NSD in 2004 and decided to move to Mumbai. In one of his interviews, he had said that he had reached Mumbai 16 October 2004 with Rs 46,000, and by 25 December 2004 he had a total of Rs 10,000 left in his pocket. Recalling this day, Pankaj said that he never forgets this date because this day is his wife’s birthday and on that day he neither had the money to buy gifts nor cake for his wife.

Pankaj got his first chance in the 2004 film Run. He played a very small character in this film. After this he appeared in small roles in many films, but the turning point in his career came in 2012. In 2012, Pankaj acted in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. His character’s name in this film was Sultan Qureshi, which was well liked by the audience. Pankaj became famous overnight after the film. Pankaj’s performance in two of Hindi language super hit web series Sacred Games and Mirzapur was also praised.

He married Mridula 15 January 2004 and they have a daughter together.