Former Indian cricket skipper Rahul Dravid is one player that every sportsman respects and one captain that everyone followed.

This man in blue was one of the most compassionate players and a reliable leader.

This calm and talented Indore-born boy fell head over heel in love with a brainy doctor named Vijeta Pendharkar. Vijeta stayed in Bangalore between 1968 and 1971, and that is when she met Rahul before their friendship began. Slowly, love blossomed between the two.

Vijeta is the daughter of a retired Wing Commander while her mother is a dietician. Her father’s job forced the family to move to a lot of places but after his retirement, the family settled in Nagpur.

Rahul and Vijeta’s families have known each other for over 35 years. Rahul’s father Sharad even worked in Nagpur for a while.

Later, Rahul and Vijeta’s parents fixed their match May 4, 2003. It was a traditional Maharashtrian wedding that took place at the Border Security Force (BSF) Training Centre, on the outskirts of Bangalore.

A lavish lunch was organised for the guests at a five-star hotel which also served as the venue for their reception. Dravid invited his old buddies, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad, among other cricketers who were in attendance.

The couple welcomed their first son, Samit in 2005, and their second son, Anvay in 2009.

