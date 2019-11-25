Mumbai: The controversial queen of Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant, turns 40 today. Though she has appeared in numerous movies, it is her controversial statements that have grabbed headlines.

As Rakhi turns a year older today, let’s take a look into some of her most controversial incidents. Rakhi is popular for her attention-seeking behavior which has always drawn negative publicity.

In 2006, singer-composer Mika Singh’s kissing attempt caught the attention of media. Soon, her appearance in Bigg Boss Season 1 made her a familiar face with the audience.

Here are the controversies of Rakhi Sawant:

Cosmetic Surgery: Rakhi Sawant is an artiste in very true manner. She is self-made and she accepts that the rest was taken care by the surgeons. One of her most famous statements is from Koffee with Karan when she said Jo chizein God nahi deta, wo doctor dete hain.

NaMo Dress: Rakhi once decided to show her love for our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She wore a dress with Namo’s pictures, hands, and faces on it, strategically placed. She posted her first picture in that dress August 9 followed by three more, and the entire nation went mad re-posting and commenting.

Mika Singh Kiss: In the year 2006, Mika landed up in trouble after Rakhi filed a complaint against him when the singer allegedly kissed her without her permission. This news made them rule the headlines for two straight weeks.

Reality Show Drama: Rakhi Sawant has been a part of two reality shows. Bigg Boss Season 1 and Nach Baliye Season 3. While staying in the Bigg Boss house changed some perceptions people have about Rakhi, Nach Baliye didn’t really end on a positive note. After losing the Nach Baliye title, she filed a complaint against the channel for tampering vote counts. Obviously, if one does cheating, they must pay for it.

Rakhi is the sister of former actress Usha Sawant and director Rakesh Sawant. The drama queen made her acting debut in the Naseerudhin Shah- Govinda starrer Agnichakra in 1997, and she went on to do cameo role and sensuous item numbers in many films.

