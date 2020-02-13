Mumbai: Rashami Desai, the beautiful actress from the television industry, is celebrating her 34th birthday today. She is a well-known name in the industry and is a contestant of television reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Desai, who started her career at an early age, got her first break in Ravan on Zee TV followed by Meet Mila De Rabba on Sony TV and started acting in the show Uttaran on Colors channel from 2008.

In March 2012 she opted out of Uttaran as she didn’t believe she could portray a character of an older woman after the leap. Rashami returned to Uttaran in positive shades 7 November 2012. On her birthday, let us know things related to her career.

The actress has also appeared in some various languages film such as Hindi, Bhojpuri, Assamese and Gujarati. She is best known for her roles in Bhojpuri movies like Gabbar Singh, Kab Hoi Gauna Hamar, Pappu Ke Pyar Ho Gail, Shahar Wali Jaan Mareli and Tohse Pyar Ba. Here are some hit romantic Bhojpuri songs of television actress Rashami.

Very few people know that in 2008, Rashmi tried to make an identity with another TV serial Pari Hoon Main. The serial started in January 2008 and folded up in September 2008. But this serial also did not succeed in giving Rashami’s career a fillip while she was in the lead role in this soap.

Later, she appeared in the TV serial Uttaran. This serial made her a popular face on television. From then on Rashami’s career started gaining momentum. She continued to move forward and did not look back.

Rashmi then appeared in TV serials like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa5, Nach Baliye7, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Ishq Ka Rang Safed. She appeared in the TV serial Dil Se Dil Tak between 2017 and 2018 and was liked by the audience. Rashmi was also accompanied by actor Siddharth Shukla in this soap.

She married her co-star from Uttaran, Nandish Sandhu, 12 February 2012, in Dholpur. In 2014 they separated, and in 2015, the couple filed for divorce after almost four years of marriage.