Mumbai: Actress Rimi Sen turns a year older today.

Rimi gave many hit films like Hungama, Baghban and Dhoom. She completed her early studies at Vidya Bharati Girls High School and did her bachelor’s degree in commerce from Calcutta University.

On the occasion of her birthday let us tell you something about her personal life.

In almost every film, the heroes were seen fighting among themselves to marry her. Rimi, who was once a hit with these films, is living a quiet life today. Rimi, 39, is yet to get married. She has also distanced herself from acting.

Rimi started working in films since childhood. She earned a name for herself in the advertising and modeling world. Her entry in Hindi film industry was from the comedy film Hungama for which she was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

She was last seen in Bigg Boss on the small screen. In Bigg Boss, Rimi made headlines due to her nature. Even after the show, Rimi’s career could not progress further and she became anonymous in the film industry. Rimi joined the BJP in 2017. However, in politics too, Rimi is not very active.

Rimi had said in an interview that she was bored while working in films. So she wants to get into direction and film production.

She has produced one film called Budhia Singh – Born to Run. She changed her screen name, Rimi, to her real name, Subhamitra Sen for her production venture.