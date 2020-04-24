Mumbai: Today is the 47th birthday of Sachin Tendulkar, who is also known as ‘Master Blaster’ in the world of cricket.

Crores of people consider Tendulkar as the ‘god of cricket’. He retired from all forms of the game in the year 2013. Tendulkar’s net worth is estimated to be around $120 million (US) or RS 834 crore.

But have you ever wondered how Sachin is earning after retiring? Today we will tell you hoe he is still earning in crores.

Tendulkar has invested in many startup businesses. He has an 18% equity stake in sports simulation venture of Shripal Morakhia’s Smaaash Entertainment. Morakhia is the well-known founder of Sharekhan. It focuses on providing sports simulation technology based on cricket, football, racing and other recreational activities.

Musafir is a UAE-based internet travel company that was founded in 2007 by Albert Dias, Sachin Gadoya and Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Thani. Tendulkar has a 7.5% stake in the company alongside being the brand ambassador for the company.

Tendulkar loves not only cricket but also football. After retirement, he joined the Indian Super League and is a co-owner of the Kochi football team.

He joined hands with famous hotelier Sanjay Narang of Mars group and opened hotels. The restaurants are in Colaba and Mulund in Mumbai. There is a third one in Bangalore as well. His hotels are named ‘SACHINS ‘ and ‘TENDULKAR’S’ .

Sachin is also the co-owner of the Mumbai franchise of the newly formed International Tennis Premier League (ITPL) along with the Hyderabad-based PVP ventures.