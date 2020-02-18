Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s famous director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala turns 54 today. Born 18 February 1966, has created a distinct identity due to his ability to take risks. Sajid made Salman Khan a star. Sajid directed Salman’s Kick and today Salman has become the Sultan of Hindi film industry.

Sajid married actress Divya Bharti 10 May 1992. Just after a year Divya died and Sajid was accused of her death. Today on Sajid’s birthday we tell you about his and Divya Bharti’s life.

She acted in 14 Hindi films between 1992 and 1993, which is till date an unbroken record in Hindi cinema. The actress made her debut with a lead role in the successful Telugu drama Bobbili Raja (1990), aged 16.

Divya fell from her fifth-floor apartment in Tulsi Buildings and died. The reason for Divya’s death could not be clear as the reason of death was stated as ‘accidental’ death.

Divya had made a good identity. Govinda introduced her to director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala while Divya Bharti was shooting for Shola Aur Shabnam. The two fell in love and decided to marry. After marrying Sajid, the actress converted to Islam.

After her death rumours stated that Sajid was behind Divya’s accidental death! Many called it a suicide, some an accident and some alleged that her husband was responsible. Divya used to be upset due to Sajid’s connection with the underworld. He also had differences with Divya’s mother.

Despite investigating for several years, the police could not reach any conclusion and the case was closed in 1998. Divya was very happy till a few hours before her death.

On the day of her death, Divya bought a new 4 BHK flat for herself in Mumbai. She also gave this good news to her brother Kunal. Divya returned from Chennai after shooting on the same day.

It was almost 11 o’clock in the night. Amrita (Divya’s maid) went to do some work in the kitchen. Designer Neeta Lulla was busy watching TV with her husband. At the same time, Divya went towards the window of the room and was talking to her maid. There was no balcony in Divya’s living room and had only one window, that too without grill.

Suddenly, Divya fell straight from her fifth floor apartment. He was immediately rushed to Hospital but it was too late. Divya succumbed to her injuries in the emergency ward of the hospital. This mystery is unsolved till date.

After Divya’s death, Sajid met his second wife Warda Khan, a journalist. Warda eventually proposed to Nadiadwala and 18 November 2000, the two got married. The couple later had two sons.