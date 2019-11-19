Ranchi: Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of star Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, celebrates her birthday November 19 (Tuesday). She turns 31 years old. Sakshi married MS Dhoni 4 July, 2010. The couple is one of the popular celebrity couple in India.

Sakshi has been a popular figure among Indian cricket fans, as she is often seen supporting his husband during cricket matches. The couple has a daughter Ziva, who was born in February 2015.

Many of you might have seen the love story of MS Dhoni and Sakshi in his biopic, but the reality has something different to say.

Both Sakshi and Dhoni knew each other since childhood as Dhoni and Sakshi’s father worked in the same company, MECON, in Ranchi. Both their families shared a cordial relationship, and the young buds went to the same school in Ranchi.

And, before cupid could roll out its arrows, Sakshi’s family got shifted to Dehradun, where her grandfather was already staying. But, the couple finally met after a gap of almost a decade, miles away from their home, in the ‘City of Joy’, Kolkata.

Dhoni and Sakshi incidentally met each other at the Taj Bengal, during Team India’s stay in November-December, 2007. At that time, India was playing against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens. Sakshi Rawat, who was an intern working at Taj Bengal was introduced to MS Dhoni, by his manager, Yudhajit Dutta. Sakshi was friends with Yudhajit.

It was as if they were fated to be together because that day was the last working day of Sakshi’s internship at the hotel. When Sakshi left, Dhoni asked Dutta for her number and texted her.

At first, Sakshi believed that the messages from Dhoni were some kind of a prank, but she soon realised that it was the ‘captain of the Indian team’ himself. It was not easy for Dhoni to make Sakshi agree to be friends with him.

It took a lot of wooing and chasing on Dhoni’s part, which went on for two months, to conquer the heart of this lady. The two finally started dating in March 2008. Later, they tied the knot in a private affair.

Sakshi often accompanies Dhoni during cricket matches and is a popular face in the stands when Dhoni is toiling on the field. In Indian Premier Leagues, she is always seen cheering for Dhoni from the stands. Sakshi did her schooling from Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Sakshi has a degree in hotel management and loves cooking. She runs a foundation named Sakshi Rawat Foundation which supports orphans.