Sanjay Dutt turns 65 Tuesday, and the actor needs no introduction. His personal and professional life always keeps him in the spotlight. On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you one important fact about his life.

Sanjay enjoys a massive fan base across the country, but one fan reportedly donated her entire fortune, worth Rs 72 crore, to him. However, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor chose not to accept the property.

In 2018, a woman named Nisha Patil left her entire property, valued at Rs 72 crore, to the actor. The 62-year-old woman was suffering from an incurable disease. Before her death, she wrote several letters to the bank requesting the transfer of all her property to Sanjay Dutt.

When the police informed Sanjay Dutt about Nisha Patil’s will, he was stunned. While this gesture from her may have won his heart, he also confessed that he neither knew the fan nor had ever met her.

Worth mentioning, Sanjay Dutt’s net worth, according to GQ India’s report, is estimated at Rs 295 crore. The actor charges between Rs 8 to 15 crore for films.

He runs two production houses. The names of his production houses are Sanjay Dutt Productions and Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has appeared in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Khalnayak, Rocky, Yodha, Sadak, Dushman, Mission Kashmir, Hathiyaar, Parineeta, Panipat, KGF: Chapter 2, and Housefull 5.