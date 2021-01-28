Mumbai: Actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s daughter Shruti Haasan has appeared in both Hindi and south Indian movies.

Though not having succeeded as much as her father, she always remained in the headlines. Very few people know that Shruti was born two years before the marriage of her parents.

Shruti did her schooling from Chennai. She then completed her college in Psychology from St Andrew’s College, Mumbai. Shruti also went to California to learn music. She did her singing debut in her father’s film Aunty 420.

The actress started her film career as a child artist with the film Hey Ram. She then started her journey as a lead actor in the Hindi film Luck. She also appeared in Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back and Gabbar.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika were both in a ‘live-in relationship’. Meanwhile Sarika became pregnant and gave birth to Shruti. Sarika married Kamal Haasan in 1988, two years after the birth of their daughter. Sarika distanced herself from films post marriage. In 1991, their second daughter Akshara was born.

Shruti’s love life was very complicated. She was in a relationship with a foreigner named Michael Corsale for some time. But they broke due to mutual differences. In an interview, Shruti had said, “I don’t have any kind of complaint… I have learned a lot and it has been a very learning experience for me but I am always looking for a good love and will be happy to announce that this is the one thing I have always been waiting for.”

Shruti broke down badly after the breakup and became addicted to alcohol. Disclosing this in an interview, she said that she had become addicted to alcohol. Her career was affected so much that she had to take a break for some time.