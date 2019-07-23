Chennai: Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar turns 44 Wednesday. Everybody knows that Suriya is the most liked actor in Tamil cinema. Suriya’s upcoming movie Kaappaan is directed by K.V Anand.

On this occasion let’s take a ride on his journey till now:

Suriya is popularly known as ‘Singham’ among his fans and because of this character Suriya got recognition. Suriya is the son of Tamil actor Shivkumar. His brother Karthi also works in south Indian films.

Despite having film background, Suriya has achieved stardom in his own right. In the initial days of his career, he used to work in a fabric factory. There, he kept his identity hidden and was being paid one Rs 1000 as salary. But later the factory owner came to know the truth and Suriya stepped onto the world of cinema.

Making his debut at 22 with director Vasant’s film Nerukku Ner (1997), Suriya never looked back. Mani Ratnam was the producer of the film. During an interview, the actor revealed that he worked hard to make his own identity and not use his father’s stardom. In the beginning, I had a lot of problems because of lack of confidence, memory power, fighting and dancing skills, but later I learned everything.

Suriya shot to fame from the film ‘Nandha’. This movie proved to be a turning point in his career. This film fetched him the Best Actor Award at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Today, Suriya is one of the highest paid stars of South Indian Cinema. He married actress Jyothika in September 2006.

They have two children — daughter Diya (born 10 August 2007) and a son Dev (born 7 June 2010).

PNN/Agencies