Mumbai: Social media is being flooded with heartfelt posts on the birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, who passed away in June 2020, would have turned 36 today.

While fans and followers are remembering the actor, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media to share a heartwarming video and thanked fans for showering all the love.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote a letter on his birth anniversary:

Dear SSR,

It’s been a year since you have gone into an unfathomable realm of divinity in heaven from where none come back. You will always remain a Hero. No man like u, ever!

Millions of your fans are still in denial that you departed so soon. The truth is it hurts. It hurts more. Even if for once, please come back with your never-fading infectious smile and say:

“Bin Puchhe Mera Naam Aur Pataa,

Rasmon Ko Rakh Ke Pare,

4 Kadam Bas 4 Kadam,

Chal Do Na Saath Mere”

And all your fans will reply:

“Tumsa Mile Jo Koi Rehguzar,

Duniya Se Kaun Darey,

4 Kadam Kya Sari Umar, Chal Denge SaathTere”

Why did you not say?

“Khairiyat Pucho, Kabhi Toh Kaifiyat Pucho,

Tumhare Bin Deewane Ka Kya Haal Hai”

And all your fans would have laid their hearts on the line for you. Please come back and resolve this untold story❣ You will always and forever be our favorite, our dear “Chhichhore“, the cutest Sarfaraz, the adorable Anirudh, a True Gem and Sheer talent Personified Immanuel “Manny” Rajkumar Junior.

We, your die-hard fans know that you are with your mother somewhere in a cozy spot in heaven. We can imagine the chat between you and your mom that would be the sweetest thing for other attendants there. Sleep in Peace Manny; we’ll join you soon in heaven.

RIP Sushant (January 21, 1986 – June 14, 2020)