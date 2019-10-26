New Delhi: A video of a group of American girls grooving to hit Bollywood songs have been going girl on social media. The video has been shared by the Embassy in Delhi.

The video shows a group of white women, dressed in colourful Indian dresses, grooving to “Dilbar” from the movie Satyamev Jayate as the audience cheers on.

We are already getting into the #Diwali groove! ✨ Watch our American divas shake a leg together on a hit Bollywood song! 💃 pic.twitter.com/uZcGOFHa9A — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 26, 2019

“May this festival of relationships take Indo-US relationship to great heights,” posted a user on Facebook. “Happy Diwali and great Job by American Divas,” wrote another user.

The Festival of lights marks the coming home of Lord Ram along with wife Sita and brother Lakshman to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after an exile period of 14 years. The day of their return was amavas or a new moon day, so people lit diyas in their homes to spread light and welcome them home. The tradition of lighting diyas is being followed since then.