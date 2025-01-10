Bhubaneswar: Fifty-three-year-old Ravi Kumar Singsetti, the US-based CEO of an international firm, expressed happiness over being shortlisted for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, which he will receive in his home state Odisha.

Ravi Kumar will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu on the concluding day of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Friday.

Adding to his happiness is the fact that his 70-year-old mother will be able to witness her son receiving the highest award given to overseas Indians for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields and boosting India’s image globally.

“I am proud and really happy that I will receive the award in my motherland and in the presence of my mother. This is a rare occasion for a non-resident Indian,” Ravi Kumar, who would be one of the 27 recipients of the award, told PTI.

Hailing from a humble family in Berhampur town in Odisha’s Ganjam district, Ravi Kumar grew to become the CEO of global tech giant Cognizant. He is the first CEO from Odisha of any Fortune 200 company and one of the highest-paid CEOs.

With a degree in chemical engineering from Shivaji University, he pursued an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, a degree which landed him a job in technology and business leadership.

Ravi Kumar said he has seen the transformation that Odisha has undergone in the last few decades.

“I was born in Odisha and have witnessed its transformation over the decades. Half a century ago, Odisha’s economy was predominantly agrarian. Today, it stands as a leader in steel, aluminum, power, and IT services, with cities like Bhubaneswar emerging as hubs of innovation,” he said.

Similarly, Susmita Rajhans, who has been settled in Bath City in the United Kingdom for the last 33 years, is also excited to visit Odisha to attend the 18th PBD, 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

“I am doing business in the UK and spreading Shree Jagannath culture in the UK and Europe. People in large numbers appreciate Shree Jagannath culture for its uniqueness of accepting people notwithstanding their caste, creed and religion. I feel a positive energy when I visit Odisha and Shree Jagannath Dham,” she said.

Ansuman Mohapatra, an Odia who lives in Doha, the capital city and main financial hub of Qatar, is also happy to witness the changes that have taken place in Odisha.

He said he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the inaugural session of the PBD, 2025 Thursday.

“We will certainly use ‘Make in India’ products, decorate our houses with Indian articles and gift Indian items to the people over Doha,” he said.

Many persons of the Odia diaspora are also waiting to have a discussion with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after the valedictory function of PBD, 2025 Friday evening.