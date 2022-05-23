Phulbani: A member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) carrying a huge bounty on his head surrendered before Kandhamal police, an officer said Sunday. The surrendered Maoist identified as Ashok Pune belongs to Chhattisgarh’s Dala village. He surrendered before Kandhamal SP Vinit Agarwal who welcomed his decision by felicitating him with a bouquet of flowers. He had joined the banned outfit six to seven years ago and had shifted to Odisha.

Since then, he was operating in KKBN (KandhamalKalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh) division of Odisha State Committee as the area committee member. Pune said that he took the noble step as he was deeply influenced by the government’s development works in his native place. He also vowed to join the mainstream of the society. “I and my friend decided to surrender. But, my friend is yet to surrender. I request other fellow comrades to surrender and live a normal life,” Pune said. He is being interrogated to ascertain his involvement in other offences.

He will be rehabilitated as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government and will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh besides homestead plot with building assistance, marriage allowance, study allowance of Rs 3,000 per month and vocational training, reports said. Steps will be taken for his gainful employment, the SP said, adding that at least 10 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Kandhamal district.

They have been provided rehabilitation assistance. The police added that the surrender of the cadres would land a serious blow to the Maoists’ plan and designs in north Kandhamal and adjoining axis.