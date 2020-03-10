Bhubaneswar: He has every right to celebrate and Hardik Pandya did celebrate Holi in style Tuesday with his fiancé Natasa Stankovic and brother Krunal. The cricketer then took to Twitter to wish his fans ‘Happy Holidays’. Hardik wrote: “Happy holidays from the Pandyas #Holi hai.”

Hardik made a comeback Saturday to the Indian team for the three-game ODI series against South Africa after a five-month injury lay-off. That certainly is a good news for him and also for the Indian fans as the team’s performance in the series against New Zealand has drawn flak.

After beating New Zealand 5-0 in the T20 series, India lost the ODI series 0-3 and the Test series 0-2. In both the ODIs and the Tests, the absence of Hardik contributed to India’s dismal show.

Prior to his return to the Indian team, Hardik played some whirlwind knocks in a local tournament in Mumbai. He scored 158 in 55 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

The last time Hardik played for India was in a T20I against South Africa at Bangalore more than five months back. After that he underwent back surgery in London and was out of action for a substantial amount of time.

The South Africa series will be a good test for Hardik as two weeks after the series the IPL kicks off. Hardik is a key player for Mumbai Indians and certainly his franchise would hope that he makes valuable contributions this time also for them to retain the title.

IPL-13 will start March 29 with a game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

PNN & Agencies