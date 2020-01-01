New Delhi: He may be out of the Indian team currently as he is recovering from a back injury, but all-rounder Hardik Pandya is never out of the limelight. The cricketer again attracted attention when he posted a picture of him with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic to mark the beginning of 20202 on social media platform Instagram. The two according to the media are dating. Pandya captioned the picture, “Starting the year with my firework.”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B6vsadJlcUX/

Soon after Pandya shared the picture, fans flooded his post with heartwarming messages for the all-rounder. There were a few of Pandya’s friends from the Indian team also who posted messages including KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal. It should also be stated here that Pandya and Rahul both had to face the wrath of the BCCI for comments they made on a TV chat show early in 2019.

The 26-year-old Hardik Pandya has missed out on the Twenty20 and ODI series against Bangladesh and the West Indies. He will also not feature in India’s upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia but the BCCI has named him in the India A squad for the New Zealand tour in later this month. If he does well enough and can prove that he has recovered from injury then there is every possibility he will be back in the senior team for the tour of New Zealand.

Hardik’s last international appearance came in a T20I match against South Africa in September, 2019. After that he underwent surgery on his back.

In an interview recently, Hardik had revealed why he decided not to delay his surgery. “We thought this was the right time because even if I take four months, I will be coming back before the New Zealand series, mid-way actually,” said the 26-year-old all-rounder.

It is imperative that Hardik gets fit and has some games under his belt. He certainly will be a vital cog in the Indian wheel if they are to roll to the finish line as champions. The Indian fans will certainly watch with bated breath Hardik’s show on the field in the next few months.

PNN & Agencies