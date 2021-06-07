Balasore: Eminent industrialist Himanshu Das breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FMMCH) in Balasore Sunday night. He was 77.

According to a source, Das was under treatment for liver cirrhosis for the past few days. He was admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital’s ICU after he complained of breathing issues Sunday night. Despite best efforts of doctors at FMMCH, he succumbed.

Das was the founder of Hari Plaast, Hari Motors, Hari Marine Pvt Ltd, Odisha Rubber and Modern Public School in Balasore district.

These apart, he lent his name to various projects meant for development of art, culture, literature and education in the district. People know him for his contribution in setting up Balasore Art and Craft College, Balasore Law College and Nocci Business Park.

The news of his demise sent a shock wave across the district.

PNN