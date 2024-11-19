New Delhi: India pacer Harleen Deol returned from injury as India revealed their squad for next month’s women’s ODI series in Australia, commences in Brisbane December 5.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the squad while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy in the three-match series.

Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh are the two wicket-keeping options within the 16-player squad. Harleen was included in the squad, after battling a knee complaint for much of the year.

There is no room for batter Shafali Verma, while inexperienced duo Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor get another chance to show their capabilities after impressing during the recent ODI series against New Zealand.

The first two ODIs will be held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane before the action shifts to WACA Ground, Perth for the final match of the series, which is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

India’s squad for three-match ODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor

Series schedule:

First ODI: Brisbane, December 5

Second ODI: Brisbane, December 8

Third ODI: Perth, December 11