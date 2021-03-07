Lucknow: Indian batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur achieved Sunday a big milestone when she took the field in the first ODI against South Africa here. Harmanpreet Kaur became the fifth Indian woman cricketer to represent India in 100 ODIs. She joined Mithali Raj (210), Jhulan Goswami (183), Anjum Chopra (127) and Amita Sharma (116) in the elite list of players who have played 100 or more ODIs.

The Indian ODI vice-captain has scored 2,412 runs in 100 matches, with an unbeaten knock of 171 as her highest score which was played in the World Cup. She also has three centuries to her credit and is known for her big-hitting prowess.

In the ongoing first ODI, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl. Harmanpreet scored 40 runs off 41 balls, before being dismissed by Sune Luus. Her innings was laced with six fours.

The BCCI took to Tiwtter to congratulate Harmanpreet. A special landmark for a fine cricketer. Special congratulations to @ImHarmanpreet,” the BCCI retweeted a tweet earlier posted.