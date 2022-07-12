Dubai: Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed one place to 13th while her deputy Smriti Mandhana was placed ninth in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings released Tuesday.

Harmanpreet scored 119 runs at an average of 59.50 and picked three wickets in India’s 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka in the recently- concluded ODI series. She was also named the Player of the Series for her solid all-around performance.

Mandhana also had a decent show against the Lankans, having scored 104 runs in three matches at an average of 52.

The other Indian batters who have progressed in the rankings chart are Shafali Verma (three places to 33rd), Yastika Bhatia (up one place to 45th) and bowling-all rounder Pooja Vastrakar (up eight places to 53rd).

Among the bowlers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad was up three places to joint-ninth while Meghna Singh (up four places to 43rd) and Vastrakar (up two places to joint-48th) have also made some progress.

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, who did not feature in the white-ball assignments against Sri Lanka, held on to her sixth position in the bowler’s list.

The batting chart is headed by Australian Alyssa Healy followed by England’s Natalie Sciver, while Englishwoman Sophie Ecclestone and South African Shabnim Ismail continue to take the first and second spots respectively in bowling.

PTI