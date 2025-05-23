Bhubaneswar: Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia Thursday emphasised that living in harmony with nature is essential to ensuring a better quality of life and a sustainable future for the people of Odisha.

Addressing the state-level celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre, the minister highlighted the urgent need to protect Odisha’s rich biodiversity. He stressed responsible use of natural resources—land, water, forests, and wildlife—to preserve them for future generations. This year’s theme, “Harmony with Nature and its Sustainable Development,” underscores the vital role biodiversity plays in supporting human life. Singkhuntia noted that biodiversity has always been central to civilisation, providing essentials like food, medicine, clothing, energy, and shelter. He said Odisha, with its diverse geography from the Eastern Ghats to the Bay of Bengal, is among India’s most biodiverse states. The region hosts over 5,000 species of plants and fungi—including orchids, sea grasses, and mangroves—as well as numerous species of birds, reptiles, mammals, and amphibians. It is also home to endangered species such as the Olive Ridley turtle and the Irrawaddy dolphin. The minister added that Odisha’s forest and tree cover stands at 36.71 per cent, spread over 57,160 square kilometres, playing a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and mitigating climate change.

The Forest department, he said, has launched various initiatives to conserve forests and promote sustainable practices. He also praised the Odisha State Biodiversity Board, established in 2009, for promoting biodiversity conservation through awareness and public participation.

More than 7,200 Biodiversity Management Committees across Gram Panchayats are actively documenting local biodiversity and encouraging its sustainable use, the minister said. Concluding his speech, Singkhuntia urged citizens— especially students—to adopt a lifestyle that values and protects nature. Collective effort, he said, is key to securing a healthy, sustainable planet for future generations.