Sarankul: The International Day for Biological Diversity was observed Thursday with great enthusiasm in Nayagarh district under the theme ‘Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development’, bringing together environmental activists, intellectuals, conservationists and local communities to address the critical issue of wildlife protection. The day-long programme, jointly organised by Green Club Hariharpur, Friends Help Group Nayagarh and Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan Trust at Sarankul, focused on creating a comprehensive action plan to combat increasing wildlife crimes in the region. Participants engaged in intense discussions about protecting the rich biodiversity of Nayagarh forest division, which encompasses ecologically vital areas including Daspalla, Mahipur, Odagaon, Khandpara and Panchirida ranges. This bio-diverse region serves as habitat for numerous wildlife species including elephants, leopards, spotted deer, sambar and Southern red muntjac along with various reptiles and avian species. However, the area faces severe threats from rampant poaching activities and illegal wildlife trade, with forest-dependent communities often involved in hunting and open sale of bushmeat in local markets.

During the deliberations, environmental experts emphasised the urgent need for multi-pronged approach to conservation. “We must focus on educating young minds about the native biodiversity, ecological importance of forest ecosystems while simultaneously creating alternative livelihood options for forest-dependent communities,” said Soumya Ranjan Biswal, managing trustee of OPSA Trust. He further stressed that regular awareness campaigns and strict enforcement of wildlife protection laws could bring substantial change in the current scenario. The event witnessed active participation from prominent environmental activists including Secretary, Friends Help Group Sujit Kumar Pradhan, Secretary Kumar Barad from Green Club Hariharpur, Suman Pradhan from OPSA Trust, environmentalist Pami Nayak, Pupun Sahoo, and Green Club Hariharpur members Yogaguru Baikunthanath Pradhan, Pramod Kumar Mohapatra, Saudagar Pradhan, Kailash Maharana.