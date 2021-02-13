Bhubaneswar: Radio Club of Odisha and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khurda in association with ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture celebrated World Radio Day-2021 at VG Jhingran Auditorium, ICAR-CIFA, Kausalyaganga here, Saturday.

The Radio Club of Odisha (RACOD) is working for the improvement and promotion of radio activities in the state.

RACOD is a forum of radio broadcasters and professionals working for the broadcast of radio contents and programmes for the community entertainment, empowerment and social development in Odisha.

The event was inaugurated by Padamashree Batakrushna Sahoo. He reminisced how people from rural areas listen to weather updates of All India Radio. It is an inexpensive tool of infotainment for the rural people.

ICAR-CIFA director SK Swain said that though there are many information channels for the farmers, radio is still popular in rural areas. He urged the broadcasters to harness the potential of community radio. “Community radio has given voice to voiceless,” he asserted.

On the occasion, guests unveiled a souvenir titled ‘Radio for People’.

Four technical sessions – Radio for Agriculture, Health, Social Security and Disaster Response – were conducted during the programme.

The valedictory session started with speech by Yaswant Patil, Radio Madhuban of Rajasthan. He mentioned that media and radio play a key role in dissemination of knowledge to the people. Community Radios all over the state must put their maximum effort in spreading information about government schemes and policies. “Over the time, radio has evolved. Now, we have Radio App and Web Radio too. With these innovations radio will soon catch the attention of the new generation,” Patil said.