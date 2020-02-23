New Delhi: Whether you work from home or from an office space, feeling comfortable and productive in the workplace is important. Attractive and clean interiors can help create a comfortable and enjoyable working environment.

An average employee spends a major chunk of time in front of their work desk, which makes it all the more crucial is to free it from clutter.

As per Umesh Sharma, an interior designer at The Design Studio, ‘a nice office desk gives a positive feel, fuels creative and innovative ideas, and increases the productivity of a person’.

He suggests these easy ways to declutter and decorate your office desk.

Sort, sort, sort

Keep only what’s important on your desk, rest everything should be stowed away in drawers. Label important documents with colourful bookmarks, invest in a cute paper weight and place a no-lid trash can within your reach. Many keep nuetral-coloured racks and boxes but placing colourful stands gives an artistic appeal to the desk.

Creative calendars

Calendars are must on the table for keeping a track on top appointments, plans, important dates but it’s nice to add a creative touch on it. Placing calendars with geometrical shapes, colourful patterns, origami, and scenic views breaks the monotony of a regular office table.

A little organizer for handy things

A little organized mirror box can be kept on the side of the table for all the bits and bobs and small things like lip balm, office pass, phone and visiting cards.

Decorate your personal board

Visualizing things helps in learning and remembering. Consider adding fun magnets to make your desk quirky and presentable. People also love to see motivational and positive quotes displayed on their bulletin board.

Store on the cloud

Huge piles of paper might give the illusion of productivity and “getting work done”, but going digital with your documents is not just hassle-free and freeing, but makes it easier to share them with your team even when you are out of office. Plus, going paperless is as good for the environment as adorning your desk.

IANS