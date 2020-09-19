Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old man from Navi Mumbai, who went missing in July after telling his wife that he had tested positive for coronavirus, was found Tuesday with his girlfriend, police said.

The man made a dramatic call to his wife July 24 and said: “My coronavirus test report has come out to be positive. I can’t live anymore.” Before the puzzled wife could ask any more questions, he disconnected the call. She then called up her brother for help, who reached out to police and filed a missing person’s complaint.

Soon after, the man’s bike, helmet, bag and keys were found at a road in Vashi’s Sector 17. However, the police could not get any information about his whereabouts.

According to ACP Vinayak Vats, an investigation was started after a complaint was filed. Security camera footages from nearby areas were checked and the policemen also tried to trace his mobile location.

When the police got to know that the 28-year-old had dialed 100 twice the night he went missing, they tried to probe angles such as possibility of an enmity and robbery.

As the probe intensified, the police got to know about his extra-marital affair. After a month-long search, the cops got to know that he was in Indore.

When a team was sent by Vashi SHO Sanjiv Dhumal to Indore, the missing man was finally found with his girlfriend. He was brought back to Mumbai September 15.