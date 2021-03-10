Smoking cigarettes and ‘bidi’ is harmful for health. Everyone who smokes knows this, but they are not able to distance themselves from the addiction. Smoking has a bad effect on health, but first of all, it spoils the complexion of lips.

We are going to tell you some tips that can bring back the natural colour of your lips that has now become black due to excessive smoking.

Beetroot: Eating beetroot stops blood loss in your body. Not only is it good for the skin, it can also return the pink color of your lips.

Method: Grind the beetroot and add petroleum jelly to it and apply it to your lips. Within a week, the old tone of your lips will start returning.

Turmeric and milk: To make your lips soft, turmeric and milk paste can prove to be very effective. For this, all you have to do is remove the cream from the milk and mix turmeric in it. Apply this paste on your lips and leave it for a few minutes, then wash with water. Within a few days you will start feeling the difference.

Lemon: Lemon is useful in many ways for cleansing the body. Applying lemon is beneficial if there is dandruff in the hair. If the skin has turned black then rubbing lemon peel clears the skin. Lips also have a similar case. Rubbing lemon will cleanse the lips, but you have to do this work very carefully.

Squeeze one whole lemon in a spoonful of sugar and apply this paste on your lips. Wash face after some time. Leaving this paste on the lips for a long time can make your lips drier. Therefore, it is advisable to apply ghee or petroleum jelly on the lips after this paste.