New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Centre to decide the representation of the PIL seeking immediate evacuation of 227 Indian and Afghan nationals, belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities, stranded in Afghanistan.

A division bench of Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justice Jyoti directed the Centre to decide the representation on the basis of law, rules, regulations and government policies.

The PIL filed by a social activist and former spokesman of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, Parminder Pal Singh, through his lawyer Gurinder Pal Singh, sought urgent issuance of e-visas and safe return of the stranded people to India.

It stated that no steps were taken by the Centre to airlift the stranded Indian and Afghan nationals of Indian origin from Afghanistan while the government facilitated the departure of 106 stranded Afghan nationals from India back to Kabul.

It also alleged that earlier, out of 216 applications submitted, the Ministry of Home Affairs had granted e-visas in only 8 cases while leaving the rest to suffer at the hands of the Taliban.

“Many Indians and Afghan nationals were either killed or wounded at the hands of the Taliban forces,” it added.

Seeking immediate intervention in the matter, Gurinder Pal Singh said: “The stranded persons are facing threats to their lives. The government must take immediate action to protect them.”

The PIL also urged the court to take up the matter with international agencies and counterparts to ensure peoples’ security during the evacuation process.

