Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Wednesday cancelled the Main Written Examination held July 13, 2025, for recruitment to Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posts under Advertisement No. 02/2024. In a notification issued by the court’s examination wing, it was stated that the decision was taken after serious doubts arose over the conduct of the examination by the engaged agency. To uphold fairness and transparency in the recruitment process, the court has decided to hold the main written examination afresh.

The fresh examination will now be conducted December 7 (Sunday) for 7,113 candidates who had qualified in the preliminary examination held May 4, 2025, as per Notice No. 9231 dated May 16, 2025. The revised examination schedule will include English from 9am to 11am in the first sitting, General Awareness and test of Reasoning from 12 noon to 1pm in the second sitting, and Mathematics from 2:30pm to 4:30pm in the third sitting. The e-admit cards for the examination will be available for download from 10am November 17 to 5pm December 5.