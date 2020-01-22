Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Wednesday granted an interim bail to Punjilal Meher, the mastermind of sensational parcel bomb explosion case that claimed two lives and grievously wounded another at Patnagarh in Bolangir February 23, 2018.

The HC allowed Meher to walk out on bail for five days so that he can attend his mother’s post-death rituals January 24. “Meher is required to furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000 each to avail the bail. Meher would refrain from interacting with media and influence the witnesses of the case. This apart, the blast accused would remain within his local police limits. He needs to take permission from the inspector in-charge of his local police station in case Meher wishes to go outside the police jurisdiction,” the court said while allowing the bail.

Meher is required to report before a trial court January 28, the court added.

Sources said Meher had approached the HC seeking a regular bail to take part in his mother’s post-death rituals. However, Justice AK Mishra had rejected the plea January 17.

Notably, the parcel bomb explosion had killed newly-married Soumya Sekhar Sahu and his grandmother Jemamani apart from leaving his wife Rimarani grievously injured February 23, 2018.

The Crime Branch had arrested Meher April 25 the same year.