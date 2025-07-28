Bhubaneswar: Adjudicating a petition concerning transparency and accountability in public institutions, the Orissa High Court has issued notice to the State Information Commission and Regulated Market Committee (RMC), Jajpur.

Taking cognisance of a writ petition filed by Shantilata Sahoo, a resident of Jajpur district, challenging the decision of the State Information Commission in a Right to Information (RTI) case, the High Court issued notices seeking a compliance report from both the government-run institutions. The petitioner, represented by lawyer Akhand, moved the High Court under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution, seeking to set aside the decision dated May 15, 2025, passed by the State Information Commissioner. The Information Commissioner had dismissed the appeal by holding that the RMC is not a ‘public authority’ under RTI Act, 2005. Hence, it is not obliged to furnish the information sought. The petitioner had sought details regarding disciplinary action taken against her late husband, a former employee of the RMC, under RTI Act.

Despite directions from the First Appellate Authority to provide full information, the RMC allegedly failed to comply. In her writ petition, Sahoo argued that RMCs are established by state government under Orissa Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1956, and hence clearly fall within the definition of “public authority” under Section 2(h) of RTI Act. When the matter came up for hearing July 21, the High Court noted that the State Information Commissioner had dismissed the second appeal without giving the petitioner an opportunity to rebut the legal precedents cited by the Commission. Terming this as ‘procedural lapse’, the court observed that the petitioner was denied a fair hearing. The HC, taking note of the issue, issued notice to the Odisha Information Commission and RMC, Jajpur to submit their respective replies. The matter has been listed for further hearing August 26 next.