Just as there is Uttam Kumar in Bengal, there is Uttam Mohanty in Odisha, National Film Award winning actress Rituparna Sengupta said in her reaction to the passing away of the Odia superstar.

His name is Uttam (excellent), and so is his appearance and demeanor. Seeing his smiling face would instantly lift one’s spirits, she added.

Rituparna was devastated. She said, “Just as Uttam Kumar is popular in Bengal, Uttam Mohanty is equally popular in Odisha. He was as handsome as he was charming. In his conduct, he was also excellent!”

Speaking to Anandabazar Online, the Dahan actress said, “We probably acted in five films together. We did so many dance scenes in his hometown of Baripada. Such a popular actor, but how sweetly he behaves. He used to call me ‘Sweet girl’!”

Rituparna had just entered the acting world at that time. Uttam was very happy to see her. He asked the others on set, “Who is this little, sweet girl?” Since then, he started addressing her with that special name, shared Rituparna.

“Uttam acted in many Bengali films, and I was also the heroine in a few of his Odia films. In some films, Mahasweta (Roy) acted with us as well. We all had a lot of fun on set,” Rituparna reminisced.

Uttam Mohanty, who acted in over 30 Bengali films, almost always stayed in a guest house in Lake Market during that period. He used to visit Rituparna’s house. Those days of eating and chatting seemed to fly by, recalled the actress.

Paying rich tribute to the Danda Balunga star, Rituparna said, “Uttamda created a unique romantic genre in the Odia entertainment world, which is still remembered with respect. Uttamda’s son, Babushan, is also well-known for his talent. I hope that in the future, he will truly carry on his father’s legacy.”

