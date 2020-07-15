Berhampur: The head clerk of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) succumbed to the COVID-19 virus Wednesday here. The head clerk was undergoing treatment at the dedicated TATA COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli in this town. The deceased corona warrior has been identified as Upendra Majhi.

Some other officials of the BeMC have tested positive for COVID-19. This has prompted the authorities to shut down the BeMC office for 14 days.

“Only Health and COVID-related sections of the BeMC will remain open to facilitate the fight against the virus,” Commissioner Chakravorty Singh Rathore said.

Rathore also said, the persons who had come in contact with the new positive cases have been asked to observe 14-day quarantine. “We will collect swab samples of those people and send those for examination”, he added.

Majhi had tested positive for the virus July 11. Since then he had been undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 hospital. Efforts are on to trace all the persons he had come in contact with.

Meanwhile, eight corona warriors who had tested positive for the disease earlier joined their duty Wednesday after beating the coronavirus.

Out of the eight corona warriors four are police officials and remaining are BDO, Assistance Engineer, Marketing Inspector and Panchyat Executive Officer.

PNN