Basta: The headmaster of Satyabadi UP School at Mulida village under this block in Balasore district has been suspended as he forced students to carry a pile of books on a bicycle. Sources stated that the students cannot be used to carry out heavy labour.

Block education officer (BEO) Prachitanaya Giri suspended Haripada Jena, the headmaster vide letter number 401/17/2/2020.

A source said that three students of the school along with the villagers had gone to pay their last respects to a martyred soldier at the police headquarters in Basta. The headmaster had also gone to the spot at the same time. On the return path he asked the students to carry two packets of books which were indeed quite heavy.

A complaint was lodged regarding the incident with the BEO. Acting on the complaint, the BEO immediately took action against the headmaster and ordered an investigation.

Local residents opined that students should not be used to perform heavy labour. They said the headmaster did not do the correct thing by asking the students to carry the books.

PNN