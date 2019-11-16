Keonjhar: The Block Education Officer (BEO) of Joda Saturday suspended a headmaster of a school for allegedly misbehaving with female students of the school in an inebriate condition.

The accused has been identified as Baneswar Patra, serving as the headmaster of Balada Government Upper Primary School.

According to the students, as many as 15 female students of the school in Joda area of Keonjhar district left the hostel Friday night and took shelter in a house nearby after being allegedly misbehaved by the school Headmaster.

According to the allegation by the students, Baneswar Patra has been misbehaving with many female students of the school in an inebriate condition. He also engages the girls in various works in school and hostel campuses. He again misbehaved with the students in an inebriate state Friday night asking the girls to meet him in his room after dinner.

Meanwhile, 15 students left the hostel and took shelter in a house close to the school fearing any kind of unpleasant situation.

On being informed, Bamebari police reached the spot and rescued them. The distressed girls were handed over to a female teacher of the school. The cops also arrested the accused and are interrogating him in this connection.

The Block Education Officer (BEO) Saturday suspended him from the job.

