New Delhi: Health and citizens’ right to life is paramount, the Supreme Court said Friday as it asked the Uttar Pradesh government to re-consider holding even a ‘symbolic’ Kanwar Yatra. The Supreme Court had earlier said that the religious festival should be avoided due to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. “All other sentiments whether be religious is subservient to this basic fundamental right,” the court said. The two-judge bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai observed that Uttar Pradesh ‘100 per cent’ cannot go ahead with the physical yatra.

“We are, of prima facie view, that it concerns all of us and is at the heart of the fundamental right to life. The health of citizenry of India and right to life is paramount. All other sentiments, whether it be religious (or otherwise), are subservient to this basic fundamental right,” the Supreme Court bench said. It also said that the ‘Uttar Pradesh government cannot be allowed to hold Kanwar Yatra in view of Covid’.

The top court’s direction came after the Uttar Pradesh government told the bench that it has decided after relevant discussions to hold a ‘symbolic’ Kanwar Yatra with appropriate Covid restrictions. It also told the court that those who will participate in the symbolic yatra would have received both doses of vaccination.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre told the top court that states shall not be allowed to hold Kanwar Yatra in view of Covid-19. Arrangements for Ganga water should be made by tankers at specified places.

The counsel for Uttarakhand also told the top court that it has by its notification has decided to ban Kanwar Yatra for this year due to Covid-19.

The Supreme Court had taken July 14 suo motu cognisance of media reports on the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow ‘Kanwar Yatra’ amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. It sought responses from the state as well as the Centre ‘given the disparate political voices’ on the matter.

The Supreme Court had referred to the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that not even a bit of compromise can be made on Covid-19. It said the citizens were perplexed about the happenings in view of the fact that the UP government has allowed the religious ‘yatra’ commencing from July 25. On the very same day, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the Centre and the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.