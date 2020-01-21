Malkangiri: A team of health department was seen carrying a pregnant woman in a sling in Godigandi village of Kurmanu panchayat under Kalimela area in Malkangiri district for a distance of 20 kms.

According to the locals, a team of health department had gone to the village to supervise the Pulse Polio program and found out an expectant mother. However, the woman was suffering from intolerable labor pain.

The hospital was several kilometres away and the roads were not motorable, the team of doctors under the leadership of Dr. Radha Shayam Jena carried the woman on a stretcher upto 30 km from Godigandi to Kalimela hospital where the woman gave birth to a dead child. The woman’s health is said to be stable.

