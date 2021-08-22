Chhatraur: As the third wave of Covid-19 is expected to hit the state in September, the district administration of Ganjam has geared up to deal with the pandemic. In the third wave, more children and youths are feared to be affected by the deadly virus while the second wave is yet to be over.

It has become a cause of concern for all — both health officials, people and the administration at a time where there is no provision for vaccination of children below 18 years of age.

In order to prevent severity of the third wave, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulanga has issued an SOP Saturday. This followed a directive from the state government.

As per a decision of the district administration, door-to-door health screening of children and teenagers will be started from August 24.

On the basis of the health screening report, a next course of action will be taken. The Collector had ordered formation taskforce committees. BDOs will head the taskforce at the block level while the commissioner will head the municipal corporation level taskforce committees.

Besides, these committees will comprise child specialists, pediatricians, Ayush medical officers, block education officer, CDPOs and medical officers.

The Collector has ordered the officials to make arrangements for isolation beds at all community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals and the district headquarters hospital. The officials have been told to make everything ready by August 25.

As per the decision, 50 per cent of the beds in SNCUs and NBSEs will be reserved while nodal medical officers will train doctors of hospitals about Covid cases.

Asha workers and Anganwadi workers will visit houses to check health secreting of children. Their reports will be given to ANMs. On the basis of these reports, swabs of sick children will be collected.

If any kid is found Covid positive, he/she will be treated either at home or hospital. It will be decided by RRT. The Collector has advised people to be more careful, wear masks and maintain social distance.

