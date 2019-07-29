Malkangiri: People in Maoists infested area in this district have christened the lady as ‘Mother Teresa for the tribals’. She is a health worker, but it her deeds that have earned her such a famous nickname.

Meet Pushpa Tiga who has spent 11 years serving people. And her wish is to do that till her last breath.

Locals revere like god. But what most of them perhaps do not know is that she herself is a cancer patient and battling it like a braveheart. Pushpa has been affected by the deadly ‘C’ for the last one year. Yet she is continuing her work with the same vigour.

While government officials hesitate to work in Sukuma district’s Kurna area bordering Malkangiri district because of their fear for the red rebels, Pushpa has come forward to provide health service to people in that area.

Remembering her initial posting days when there were no roads, Pushpa said she had to walk miles with the medicine and vaccine box to help people. At times she had to wade through rivers and rivulets to reach the needy ones. It should be stated here that Pushpa has so far performed 50 successful delivery cases.

Times however have changed with connectivity improving. Now she uses a bicycle to reach the patients. “Once I received a transfer proposal, but refused,” Pushpa said.

Her supervisor Sohan Kasyap, said that people did not want her to leave so she refused the offer. “Other health workers look up Pushpa’s dedication to serve the people. She is an inspiration for others,” said Sohan.

PNN