A viral video from Satna district in Madhya Pradesh has triggered questions about the state of the healthcare system. The clip shows a woman cleaning an 108 ambulance, allegedly at the insistence of the driver, outside the gate of Satna District Hospital.

According to reports, the incident occurred while an injured patient was being transported to the district hospital. His condition reportedly worsened en route, and he began vomiting. Although the patient vomited out of the ambulance window, the splatter fell on the vehicle, leading to a dispute between the ambulance driver and the patient’s family.

The video was shared on social media by the handle. It is alleged that the ambulance driver asked the patient’s family to clean the vehicle before unloading the patient. The family was reportedly forced to fill a bucket with water and wash the ambulance, while bystanders recorded the scene on their mobile phones. The footage later went viral.

Also Read: Viral video reignites debate on loyalty as bride meets ex before wedding

The injured man has been identified as Kamlesh Rawat, a resident of Ramnagar town in Maihar district, who suffered a broken leg in a tractor collision. He was first taken to a local health centre and later referred to Satna District Hospital. His wife, Anju, said her husband suddenly began vomiting during the journey. Though he vomited outside the ambulance, it splashed onto the vehicle, after which the driver allegedly demanded it be cleaned.

Reacting to the incident, the district’s Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) said the video came to his notice through social media. He confirmed that a notice has been issued to the ambulance operator seeking an explanation. The CMHO clarified that it is not the responsibility of a patient or their family to clean an ambulance and said strict action will be taken after an inquiry.