Social media is a space full of surprises where no one can predict what will go viral next. Sometimes a child’s innocent dance wins millions of hearts, while at other times, a bride and groom’s unusual moves become a source of laughter. However, a recent viral video has swept the internet, leaving people shocked, angry, and speechless.

The video, which is circulating widely on various social media platforms, begins with a burning funeral pyre in the background. Moments later, the camera pans to reveal a DJ truck parked nearby, blasting loud music. To everyone’s disbelief, a woman dressed in western attire is seen sitting atop the vehicle, dancing energetically to the beats, just steps away from the pyre.

While the origin of the video remains unclear, it has reignited the debate over the lengths some people go to for attention on social media, often at the cost of basic human sensitivity.