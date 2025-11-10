A video from Bengaluru Central Jail has raised serious questions about the prison administration. The footage shows inmates partying and dancing with each other inside the prison premises, with alcohol and snacks visible.

Disposable glasses filled with liquor, plates of fruit, and fried peanuts appear to be set up for a party. Four small liquor bottles are reportedly also placed on a table.

Another master piece !! Alleged video from the Bengaluru central jail.

Earlier, another video had gone viral showing several inmates, including ISIS terrorists and rapists, using mobile phones and watching television. The latest incident has once again raised concerns about the state of prison management.

Orissa POST cannot independently verify the authenticity of the visuals.

State Home Minister G. Parameshwara said Sunday that he has taken the alleged irregularities in the jail seriously and has sought a report from Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) B. Dayanand.

“I have asked him (ADGP Dayananda) to give me a report. If the report is not satisfactory, I will set up a separate committee and take corrective measures. I will not tolerate this nonsense. Enough is enough, because these things should not happen again,” the minister said.