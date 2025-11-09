In a viral video making rounds on social media, a forest ranger barely escapes an angry bear moments after setting it free. The clip, now trending across multiple platforms, has left netizens both shocked and amused.

The video begins with the ranger opening the cage door to release the bear into the wild. For a moment, everything seems calm. But just as the bear steps out, it suddenly turns back and charges toward the man.

Here’s the viral video:

Bear released into the wild turns on rangers and attacks.pic.twitter.com/Gs7sqOgh24 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 7, 2025

Quick on his feet, the ranger blocks the attack using the metal door of the cage. The move buys him a few precious seconds. Within moments, he jumps onto the back of a nearby car. The driver hits the accelerator, speeding away as the furious bear chases behind.

The viral video ends with the ranger’s narrow escape, and viewers can’t stop talking about the terrifying yet thrilling moment. Many praised his quick reaction, while others joked that the bear just wanted to say a proper goodbye.

It’s yet another reminder that nature can be unpredictable — and sometimes, even gratitude in the wild comes with claws.

PNN