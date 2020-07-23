Mumbai: More than a month has passed since the demise of Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Everyone starting from his fans to friends is still in shock why the actor took the drastic step. Sushant’s girlfriend was Rhea Chakraborty but the deceased actor’s fans still associate his name with his ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

There was a time when Sushant and Ankita were among the most famous couples in the industry.

Recently, Ankita lit a lamp in what is believed to be a tribute to Sushant

Sharing an image on Instagram, Ankita also penned a note for Sushant.

“HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !! Keep smiling wherever you are,” she captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman were among the other celebrities who also lit a candle in Sushant’s memory.

Earlier, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy, had initiated the peaceful digital protest #Candle4SSR demanding justice for Sushant.

Sushant won the hearts of millions of viewers with his performances in films like MS Dhoni – The Untold Story and Chhichhore. His last film was Dil Bechara.

Sushant died at the age of 34 by suicide in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression. Mumbai Police is currently investigating his suicide case. However, fans and some celebs have been pressing upon a CBI inquiry into the case. As per the postmortem reports, the cause of death was asphyxiation due to hanging. Initial police reports revealed that the actor had been suffering for depression for over six months.

Since then, the police has been continuously investigating the case. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, manager, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur have been questioned.

