Continuous sweating during summer season can turn your skin dull. If your skin is oily, a layer of dirt gets deposited on the face. And if the skin is dry then it becomes lifeless. But if you want to improve the facial skin then do not hold back from taking these measures.

Drink water

In summer, one feels thirst very often. But still some people skimp in drinking water. Do not refrain from drinking water if you need refinement on your face. Drink lots of water and fluids throughout the day. It helps in improving the face and helps in removing harmful substances from the body through sweat and urine.

Wash face

Do not forget to clean the face at least twice a day. It helps in removing the dirt lying on the face. Also, scrub at least twice a week. Clean the inside of the face with the help of a scrub or homemade face pack to remove black and white heads.

Sunscreen

If you want to get out of the house, don’t forget to use sunscreen. It helps in protecting the skin from tanning and ultra violet rays.

Stay away from makeup

Avoid applying too much makeup during the summer season. In the afternoon, one can use serum. It makes the face look naturally beautiful. Makeup goes inside the pores together with sweat and locks the pores due to which the problem of acne begins.

Homemade remedies

Some items kept in the kitchen can fail even the most expensive parlor. Try to use homemade skin products over commercial ones.