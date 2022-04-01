Bhubaneswar: Heat wave conditions will persist in several parts of Odisha in the coming days and there will be no major change in the maximum temperature during next four to five days, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here, Friday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD centre said, “The trough from east Bihar to northwest Bay of Bengal at 1.5 kilomtre above mean sea level persists. Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha.”

Maximum (day) temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over North Odisha and South Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over Odisha.

The maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal at many places over South Interior Odisha, at a few places over North Interior Odisha, above normal at a few places over North Interior Odisha, at one or two places over South Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

Highest maximum temperature of 42.2oC was recorded at Titilagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 21.5oC was recorded at Phulbani and Bhadrak in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Friday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.04.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Saturday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.04.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain and/or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain and/or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.04.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in the maximum (day) temperature over the districts of Odisha during next four to five days. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 3°C to 4°C at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and also it will be more than 40°C at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

People are advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during mid-day time (around 1200 hrs IST to 1500 hrs IST in these areas).

PNN